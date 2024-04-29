Elks release American OL Jonathan Buskey

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that they have released American offensive lineman Jonathan Buskey.

Buskey signed with the Elks on March 4. The native of Alabama played the 2023 season at Elizabeth City State University.

The Elks’ move comes a day ahead of the Global Draft and CFL Draft. The Elks have the first overall pick in both drafts. In the CFL Draft on Tuesday night they also pick 10th, 18th, 21st, 30th, 31st, 57th, 63rd and 66th overall.

Fans can follow the Global Draft at 11 a.m. ET on CFL.ca and can tune into the CFL Draft on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on TSN and RDS.