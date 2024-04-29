MMQB: Offensive, special teams power rankings

After diving deep on our first ever MMQB defensive power rankings last week, we’re switching our focus to offence and special teams to wrap up April. Much last week, this is list is just one person’s opinion and narrowing things down was a difficult task. But a little debate is what makes exercises like this a lot of fun.

Enjoy Tuesday’s 2024 CFL Draft! It’ll be fun to see how many players selected this week will make a future list like this.

Let’s dive in.

Quarterback: Zach Collaros, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Honourable mentions: Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions, Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes

Even though his run of Most Outstanding Player nods came to an end last season, Collaros is still at the top of the league’s quarterback mountain. 2023 saw Collaros lead the league at quarterback rating (112.8) for the second time in three years, while his 33 touchdown passes ranked him first in the category for a third straight season.

Running back: Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Honourable mentions: AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Kevin Brown, Edmonton Elks, William Stanback, BC Lions

One third of Winnipeg’s holy trinity on offence, Oliveira just put together the best rushing season we’ve seen in a decade. It just wouldn’t be genuine to have anyone else at the top of this list. Oliveira has gone over 1,000 yards in both seasons on top of the depth chart, including 1,534 last year to lead the league by almost 400 yards. Turning 27 in August, Oliveira looks to have plenty left in the tank to go along with a big new contract for 2024.

Receiver: Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Honourable mentions: Tim White, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Keon Hatcher, BC Lions, Reggie Begelton, Calgary Stampeders

The third piece of the Bombers’ big three is Schoen, who just completed a dynamite follow-up to his breakout 2022 rookie campaign. In two CFL seasons, Schoen has racked up 26 touchdowns to go along with a ridiculous 2,663 receiving yards. Also just 27, Schoen’s numbers to start his career are too strong to overlook when choosing the league’s best receiver.

Offensive tackle: Dejon Allen, Toronto Argonauts

Honourable mentions: Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Nick Callender, Montreal Alouettes, Isiah Cage, Toronto Argonauts

Allen’s rise to the top of the offensive line power rankings has been rapid since joining the Argos for the 2021 season. After earning East Division All-Star honours in 2022, Allen took it another step last year en route to being named a CFL All-Star and the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. Allen paced a Toronto line that allowed just 19 sacks last season and will be counted on in a similar capacity in 2024.

Offensive guard: Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts

Honourable mentions: Brandon Revenberg, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Patrick Neufeld, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Peter Nicastro, Toronto Argonauts

Helping Allen anchor the Argonauts and their seemingly impenetrable offensive line was Hunter in his first full CFL season after time with Kansas City and Los Angeles south of the border. Not only did Toronto’s line lead the way in sacks against last year, they also helped the team to more than 113 rushing yards per game and a league best 30 rushing touchdowns. Hunter was a crucial part of that.

Centre: Sean McEwen, Calgary Stampeders

Honourable mentions: Darius Ciraco, Toronto Argonauts, Mark Korte, Edmonton Elks, Chris Kolankowski, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

It would be difficult not to nominate McEwen in this spot as he’ll enter the 2024 season with three straight CFL All-Star nods at centre. The local Calgary product has been part of an offensive line that’s finished top three in sacks against in three straight seasons despite plenty of roster turnover.

Kicker: Sean Whyte, BC Lions

Honourable mentions: Rene Paredes, Calgary Stampeders, Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Lewis Ward, Ottawa REDBLACKS

Since returning to his hometown Lions for the 2022 campaign, Whyte has been as close to “can’t miss” as it gets at the position. Over the last two seasons, Whyte has nailed 86 field goals on 92 tries, good for a 93.5 per cent accuracy rate. Along with Paredes, Whyte has been a constant in what’s been a golden age of kicking by Nationals for the better part of the last 15 years.

Punter: Joseph Zema, Montreal Alouettes

Honourable mentions: Richie Leone, Ottawa REDBLACKS, Cody Grace, Calgary Stampeders, Adam Korsak, Saskatchewan Roughriders

With all the outstanding individual performances down the stretch for Montreal, Zema’s stellar 2023 was perhaps overlooked, but it shouldn’t have been. The sixth overall pick in the 2021 Global Draft has proven he’s more than just a booming leg. Zema has also established himself as one of the CFL’s best positional punters. For instance, last year saw Zema lead the league with a 38.7-yard net punting average to go along with just two safeties.

Returner: Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Honourable mentions: Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks, Terry Williams, BC Lions, Chandler Worthy, Montreal Alouettes

Alford just barely edged out Leake here, mainly due to his proficiency in both the punt and kick return game. Alford finished 2023 second overall with 978 punt return yards to go along with three touchdowns. His 1,181 kick return yards was also second overall, which put him over 2,100 combined return yards overall.