REDBLACKS take WR Nick Mardner second overall

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS added to their National receiver depth on Tuesday night, taking receiver Nick Mardner with the second overall pick in the CFL Draft.

The six-foot-six, 208-pound receiver offers an intriguing combination of size and speed, running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at Auburn’s pro day to go alongside a 4.28-second short shuttle, and a 7.16-second three-cone drill.

“We are excited to add Nick Mardner to our organization with our first pick in this year’s draft. Nick is an athletic receiver with a big body, who has played at very high level in the NCAA,” said REDBLACKS general manager Shawn Burke.

“His size, speed and tenacity have the potential to be a big addition to our football club.”

Mardner ran a 4.60-second 40-yard dash, had a 4.62-second short shuttle and a 7.43-second three-cone drill at his pro day in March, while recording 11 225-pound bench press reps, a 35-inch vertical and a 129-inch broad jump.

Despite going unselected in this year’s NFL Draft, Mardner will get a shot to show his stuff at the New York Giants mini-camp in May.

Mardner had his best season in 2021 with the University of Hawaii, catching 46 passes for 913 yards and five touchdowns. Overall in his college career with Hawaii, Cincinnati and Auburn, the Oakville, Ont., native had 1,488 receiving yards and 11 scores.

Mardner is the first-ever pick taken from Auburn in any CFL Draft and his selection marks the first time that the REDBLACKS have taken a wide receiver in the first round, spanning their 2014-2024 drafts.