Roughriders select OL Kyle Hergel with third pick

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected offensive lineman Kyle Hergel with the third overall pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Hergel was an ALL-ACC Honourable Mention in 2023 and was invited to participate in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

The former Boston College Eagle had the best PFF pass block grade at Boston College (86.6) with no sacks allowed and two quarterback hits on 402 dropbacks.

Hergel also played with Texas State from 2021-22 where he started all 24 games and made the All-Sun Belt Third Team (2022), PFF All-Sun Belt First Team (2022), and PFF All-Sun Belt Second Team (2021).

Before Texas State, the six-foot-two, 300-pound offensive lineman played with North Dakota in 2018-21 and started 17 games being named FCS Independent Newcomer of the Year in 2019.

Hergel signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints following the 2024 NFL Draft.