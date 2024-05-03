Stamps sign 6 from their 2024 Draft class

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Friday that they have signed six members of their 2024 Canadian Football League draft class.

Defensive linemen George Idoko and Jason Janvier-Messier, fullback Paul-Antoine Ouellette, offensive lineman Christy Nkanu and defensive backs Jackson Sombach and Kaylyn St-Cyr will all report for the start of rookie camp on Wednesday morning at McMahon Stadium.

RELATED

» Stamps release DBs Jonathan Moxey, Julian Charles

» Stamps Picked 6: Houston brings skillset to Calgary

» Top of the Depth Chart: Calgary Stampeders

» A team-by-team look at the 2024 CFL Draft

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Christy Nkanu (selected in the first round, eighth overall)

Nkanu transferred to Washington State for the 2023 season after starting his collegiate career at Southern Utah. He played four games for the Cougars in 2023 and at Southern Utah in 2022, he suited up for 12 contests and made eight starts – five at right tackle and one each at left tackle, left guard and left tackle.

Nkanu started his career with the Thunderbirds as a defensive lineman before switching to the offensive line during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2019.

George Idoko (third round, 28th overall)

Idoko is a Calgary product and a graduate of St. Francis High School. He played his university football at Saskatchewan, suiting up for 40 games over four seasons (2019, 2021-23). Idoko had 40 tackles including four tackles for loss and four sacks for the Huskies. He added two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

Idoko was a Canada West all-star in 2023 after accumulating 17 tackles and three sacks in nine games.

Jason Janvier-Messier (fourth round, 33rd overall)

Janvier-Messier was an Ontario University Athletics all-star for York in 2022 after recording 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble in six games. He missed most of the 2023 campaign with an elbow injury, but still managed to collect two sacks in two games before being sidelined.

The Beloeil, QC product earned an invitation to the CFL Combine presented by New Era after distinguishing himself at a the CFL’s Invitational Combine event in Waterloo, Ont.

Paul-Antoine Ouellette (fifth round, 42nd overall)

Ouellette played tight end and also did some long snapping for the Université de Montréal. He was limited to four games in 2023 as he missed the first half of the season with appendicitis. Ouellette was named to the roster for the 2023 East-West Bowl.

Jackson Sombach (seventh round, 60th overall)

Sombach played five seasons at the University of Regina and was a Canada West all-star in 2022. In 27 career games for the Rams, he recorded 103 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and 15 passes defended.

Kaylyn St-Cyr (eighth round, 69th overall)

St-Cyr was a three-time Quebec conference all-star at the Université de Montréal. In 2023, he made 15 tackles and added one interception, four pass breakups and five passes defended in six games. St-Cyr had 2.5 tackles in the Carabins’ Vanier Cup victory over UBC.