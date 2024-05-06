Elks sign Joel Dublanko, Eteva Mauga-Clements; seven more draft picks

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have inked two of their 2024 first overall draft picks, CFL Draft pick Joel Dublanko and Global Draft pick Eteva Mauga-Clements, the team announced on Monday.

Dublanko debuted in the spring edition of the CFL’s Scouting Bureau rankings at No. 6 after his draft eligibility was certified earlier this year and was selected first overall in the CFL Draft on April 30 by the Elks.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat had 113 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in his final season with the Bearcats in 2021 and was named to the All-AAC First Team. Since going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Dublanko has spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and played with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2023. In 2021, Dublanko was the leading tackler for a Cincinnati team that made the College Football Playoff.

One of the standouts in the 2024 CFL Combine presented by New Era, the six-foot-one linebacker registered a blazing 4.59-second 40-yard dash, with a 3.84-second 3-cone split and a 4.27-second short shuttle.

Mauga-Clements, an American-Samoan who played at Nebraska, set himself apart from the other Global prospects with a strong showing at the CFL Combine presented by New Era and was selected first overall in the 2024 Global Draft on April 30 by the Elks.

The six-foot, 218-pounder ran a 4.73-second 40-yard dash, posted a 35-inch vertical leap, ran a 4.14-second shuttle and a 6.90-second 3 cone drill at the CFL Combine. Clements played at Diablo Valley Community College before making the move to Nebraska in 2020. He dressed for every game of his senior year in 2022, starting two games at linebacker. He had 39 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Mauga-Clements was an academic All-Big 10 in 2021 and 2022 and he graduated with a degree in criminology and criminal justice.

Edmonton also announced they have signed seven more of their 2024 CFL Draft class. Here is the full list of players signed:

Evan Anseeuw | OL | NAT | 6’4 | 284 LBS | 2000-07-27 | ​ Walsingham, ON | York

D.K. Bonhomme | LB | NAT | 6’0 | 225 LBS | 1999-09-08 | Ottawa, ON | South Alabama

Joel Dublanko | LB | NAT | 6’3 | 240 LBS | 1998-01-12 | Aberdeen, WA | University of Cincinnati

Bradley Hladik | FB | NAT | 6’3 | 245 LBS | 2000-11-10 | Vernon, BC | UBC

Patrick Lavoie | OL | NAT | 6’4 | 294 LBS | 1999-07-20 | Gatineau, QC | Carleton

Eteva Mauga-Clements | LB | GLB | 6’1 | 220 LBS | 1999-05-16 | American Samoa | Nebraska

Olivier Muembi | LB | NAT | 6’0 | 226 LBS | 1999-10-21 | Stoney Creek, ON | Queens

Jaxon Morkin | OL | NAT | 6’3 | 306 LBS | 2001-03-04 | Windsor, ON | Windsor

Jacob Spencer | DL | NAT | 6’6 | 285 LBS | 1999-06-30 | Brantford, ON | Saginaw Valley State