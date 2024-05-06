Riders sign American receiver Braydon Johnson, Global punter Joe Couch

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that they have signed American wide receiver Braydon Johnson.

Johnson (six-foot, 200 pounds) joins the Roughriders after signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He declared for the draft after a strong senior season at Oklahoma State that culminated in an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Johnson spent five seasons (2017-2022) as a Cowboy, playing in 46 career games and starting 24. He tallied 1,298 career receiving yards, eight touchdowns and a 16.9-yard-per-catch average. He also contributed on special teams, returning 24 kicks 431 yards and an 18-yard per return average. As a senior, the Texas native made seven catches of at least 40 yards, ranking sixth in the FBS and second in the Big 12. He completed the year with a career high 32 catches for 566 yards and ranked fourth in the Big 12 with an average of 17.7 yards per catch.

On OSU’s Pro Day, Johnson posted an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds on his first attempt and 4.38 on his second, a time that would have placed him among the top five of the draft class.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders also announced on Monday that they have signed Global punter Joe Couch.

Couch spent three collegiate seasons (2021-23) at Ouachita Baptist University, playing in 29 games as a Tiger. Over that time he punted 76 times, earning 3,397 yards and a 44.7-yard average. The Australian landed 30 punts inside the 20 yard line and sent 26 punts 50+ yards including a career long 63 yards. Couch also kicked off 13 times for 751 yards and 57.8-yard average.

After a strong second season in 2022, he was named a D2CCA Second Team All-American, D2CCA First Team All-Region and First Team All-Great American Conference. He also led Ouachita to a No. 1 national ranking in net punting as a team. He followed it up with Second Team All-Great American Conference honours in 2023 and invite to the College Gridiron Showcase.

Prior to coming to the United States, Couch played Australian rules football for Geelong College in Australia.