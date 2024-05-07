Lions sign six 2024 CFL Draft picks

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced today that six prospects from their 2024 Draft class have agreed to terms with the team. All six players will be in Kamloops for the start of first-year mini-camp Wednesday evening.

The players include first round (sixth overall) pick offensive lineman George Una (Windsor), second round (19th overall) wide receiver Ezechiel Tieide (Concordia), third round (26th overall) defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu (Laval), sixth round (53rd overall) linebacker Terrence Ganyi (Maine) and seventh round (62nd overall) defensive back Dawson Marchant (Northwest Oklahoma State) from the 2024 CFL Draft and first round (sixth overall) kicker/punter Carl Meyer from the 2024 Global Draft.

Una (six-foot-three, 300 pounds) turns pro after suiting up in 22 games at the University of Windsor. An OUA First-Team All-Star in his senior season, the Toronto native also hauled in a touchdown pass in a victory over York last October. Una has been on the Lions’ radar since suiting up at the 2023 East-West Bowl with other top draft eligible players.

RELATED

» Cauz: 8 sneaky good CFL Draft picks

» A team-by-team look at the 2024 CFL Draft

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Tieide (six-foot-two, 207 pounds) the playmaker transferred from Toledo to Concordia for his senior year and made an immediate impact with 28 receptions for 471 yards and six touchdowns in eight contests. Tieide had a monster outing in the RSEQ Semi-Final against Laval, hauling in eight receptions for 143 yards and two majors.

Beaulieu (six-foot-two, 195 pounds) a U Sports First-Team All-Star in 2022 and RSEQ All-Star selection in 2022 and 2023, Beaulieu also helped the Laval Rough et Or win the 2022 Vanier Cup. In 62 games with the program, he would record 66 total tackles and four interceptions.

Ganyi (six-foot-two, 200 pounds) began his college career at UConn from 2019-20 where he registered 13 tackles across 11 games. Ganyi transferred to Main for his final two years of eligibility and racked up 12 tackles in ten contests.

Marchant (six-foot-two, 195 pounds) the Surrey native and graduate of Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary attended Northwest Oklahoma State from 2022-23 where he recorded 60 total tackles (43 solo, 17 assisted), five pass breakups and one interception.

Meyer (six-foot-three, 231 pounds) a native of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Meyer dressed for the Indoor Football League’s Jacksonville Sharks in 2023 before working out for all nine CFL teams at the league’s Kicking Showcase in San Diego this past January. He previously appeared in 64 matches with Dragons RFC of the Welsh Rugby Union from 2014-18.

In addition, the Lions also announced the signings of two Americans to the training camp roster: defensive back Isaiah Abraham and linebacker KeSean Brown.

Abraham (six-foot-one, 225 pounds) suited up in 44 games at Western Oregon from 2018-23, racking up 135 total tackles (93 solo, 42 assisted), 18 tackles for a loss, six sacks, four pass breakups and one interception.

Brown (six-foot-one, 221 pounds) attended Appalachian State from 2019-22 and recorded 66 total tackles (35 solo, 31 assisted), 6.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He then moved to Marshall for his senior season where he racked up 36 total tackles (12 solo, 24 assisted), three tackles for a loss and a pair of sacks across 12 games.