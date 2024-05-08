Ticats sign eight, including National receiver Kaine Stevenson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday they have signed eight players including six Americans: receiver T.J. Vasher, defensive back Mark Milton, tight end Camren McDonald, linebacker Marvin Pierre, defensive linemen Vonnie Watkins and Marje Smith, and a pair of Nationals including receiver Kaine Stevenson and defensive back Frederik Lesieur.

Vasher, 25, most recently played nine games for the United Football League’s San Antonio Brahmas (2023-24), posting 16 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns. The six-foot-six, 215-pound native of Wichita Falls, Texas, spent time in the National Football League with the Dallas Cowboys (2021-22) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The former Texas Tech receiver played 42 games over five seasons with the Red Raiders (2016-20), posting 146 receptions for 1,983 yards and 21 touchdowns—which ranks ninth in school history.

Milton, 24, most recently spent time with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas (2024) and Birmingham Stallions (2023-24). The six-foot-one, 185-pound native of Houston, Texas, also spent time in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers (2023) and Miami Dolphins (2023). Milton played 51 games over five seasons at Baylor University, posting 97 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, nine passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He earned an All-Big 12 honourable mention (coaches) in 2022.

McDonald, 24, most recently spent time in the National Football League with the Los Angeles Rams (2023) after originally signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent earlier that season. The six-foot-four, 245-pound native of Long Beach, California played 58 games over his five seasons (2018-22) at Florida State University, posting 74 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns. In his most recent season with the Seminoles (2022), McDonald appeared in 13 games, totalling 21 receptions for 312 yards and one receiving touchdown, and was named the Bob Crenshaw Award co-recipient (Mycah Pittman), which is presented to the Florida State “player with the biggest heart”.

Pierre, 25, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers (2023). The six-foot-two, 225-pound native of Rahway, New Jersey, suited up in 25 games over two seasons at Kent State University (2021-22), registering 149 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Prior to joining the Golden Flashes, Pierre played six games in his lone season at Murray State University (2020), posting 29 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one pass defended and one fumble recovery. Pierre began his collegiate career at Butler Community College, playing 12 games in 2019.

Watkins, 24, played 13 games at Ohio University in 2023, registering 33 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles. The six-foot-four, 240-pound native of Lusby, Maryland, played 33 games over his five seasons with the Bobcats (2019-23), posting 83 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 9.5 quarterback sacks, three passes defended and four forced fumbles.

Smith, 24, played eight games last season at Stephen F. Austin State University (2023), registering 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks, one interception, and one pass defended. The six-foot-four, 220-pound native of Marshall, Texas played 38 games over five seasons with the Lumberjacks (2019-23), posting 52 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback sacks, one interception, two passes defended, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. Smith began his collegiate career at Baylor University, playing three games in his lone season (2018) before transferring to Stephen F. Austin.

Stevenson, 26, played 23 games over four seasons at the University of Guelph (2019-24), posting 48 receptions for 547 yards and three touchdowns. The six-foot, 200-pound native of Windsor, Ontario, began his collegiate career as a running back (2019-22) where he suited up in nine games and posted 101 carries for 445 carries and three touchdowns before moving to the receiver position in his junior season.

Lesieur, 22, most recently played professionally in Sweden with the Karlskoga Wolves (2024). The six-foot-two, 215-pound native of Montreal, Quebec, spent time collegiately in the NCAA with Penn State University and in U Sports with Concordia. Before making the jump to college football, Lesieur played at CEGEP Andre-Grassett, CEGEP de Lennoxville and Grizzlis de Boucherville.