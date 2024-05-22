Riders add American DB Nicario Harper

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Nicario Harper, the team announced on Wednesday.

Harper (six-foot, 205 pounds) joins the Roughriders after playing 12 games with the University of Illinois last season, where he recorded 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass deflections and one interception.

RELATED

» MMQB: Five interesting new faces for 2024

» Riders add American wide receiver Joe Robustelli

» Where to watch 2024 CFL preseason games

» Get Your Seat: Buy 2024 tickets here

» 111th Grey Cup Premium Experiences packages available now

Prior to suiting up with the Fighting Illini, Harper spent three seasons with Jacksonville State University (2020-22). He had a standout first season as a Gamecock, where he led the team with 92 tackles, three interceptions and three tackles for loss and was awarded AP First Team FCS All-American, FCS ADA All-American as the best player in the nation at his position, AFCA First Team All-American, HERO Sports First Team All-American, All-OVC First Team Safety, OVC Defensive Player of the Year and was also named a Buck Buchannon Award finalist (given to the best defensive player in FCS Football).

Despite only suiting up for nine games in 2021, Harper finished third on the team with 54 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, landing him a spot on the ASUN All-Conference team. He transferred to Louisville for the 2023 season and played in five games, registering seven tackles and one tackle for loss.

In a corresponding move the Saskatchewan Roughrider have released American linebacker KD Davis.