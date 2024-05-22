Ticats sign DL Trevon Mason, release 3

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that they have signed American defensive lineman Trevon Mason.

Mason, 25, most recently spent time with the Edmonton Elks (2024). The six-foot-five, 290-pound native of Arlington, TX signed with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent (2022) and spent time with the XFL’s Orlando Guardians (2023).

ELATED

» In-game Guardian Caps highlight 2024 health and safety measures

» Checking Down: Maier adding new element to his game

» Landry: 5 takeaways from training camp

» 111th Grey Cup Premium Experiences packages available now

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Mason played 28 games over three seasons at the University of Arizona (2019-2021), registering 106 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 quarterback sacks and seven passes defended. He began his collegiate career at Navarro College in 2018.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that American linebacker D.Q. Thomas has been added to the roster from the suspended list and that American defensive back Will Sunderland has been added to the six-game injured list.

The club has released American defensive backs Michael Jacquet and Frederik Lesieur and American defensive lineman Jason Lewan.