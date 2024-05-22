Checking Down: Maier adding new element to his game

TORONTO — Preseason is underway and the regular season is just around the corner.

With only a couple weeks to go before kickoff on June 6, the rosters that will compete for the 111th Grey Cup have started to take shape around the league.

CFL.ca brings you news and notes from preseason.

BC LIONS

– Pivot Vernon Adams Jr. shared his insights after practice on the competition level and his comfort working with offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic for another season (BCLions.com).

– The Lions brought in defensive lineman Christian Covington, drafted in 2015, and TSN’s Davis Sanchez breaks down why it could be such an impactful move for the franchise (TSN.ca)

– BC announced on Thursday that they have signed American running back Jordan Terrell (CFL.ca)

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Quarterback Jake Maier worked on his game in the off-season, including the ability to extend plays with his feet, writes TSN’s Salim Valji (TSN.ca)

– Calgary’s big group of quarterbacks at camp sharing reps, wide receivers coming back from injury and more in the Stamps training camp report from Tuesday (Riley Pollock, Stampeders.com).

– The Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

– TSN’s Davis Sanchez analyzes the impact that newcomer Demerio Houston will bring to the Stampeders in 2024 (TSN.ca)

EDMONTON ELKS

– Javon Leake talked about getting more time with the offence after joining the Elks and preparing to face the Roughriders in Preseason (Dave Campbell, CHED).

– After rushing for over 2,000 total yards and an impressive 6.3 career yards-per-carry over two seasons, running back Kevin Brown is entering his third year in the CFL ‘ready to dominate’ (Michael Arcuri, GoElks.com).

– The Edmonton Elks have selected defensive tackle Antonio Alfano in the Supplemental Draft of 2024, the club announced Tuesday (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Head coach Corey Mace remains accountable even after his team scored a convincing win in their first preseason matchup on Monday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post)

– Quarterback Trevor Harris is anticipating a ‘special season’ in Saskatchewan in 2024. The pivot said there’s a ‘different aura around this team’ and expressed his gratitude for being part of the squad. Check out the full story and quotes after the Roughriders defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 25-12 at Mosaic Stadium (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com)

– CFL.ca is tracking playing time for every pivot across preseason as teams attempt to shape their quarterback room ahead of the regular season. Click here to see how much each Riders signal-caller played in their preseason debut (CFL.ca)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Ted Wyman wrote his observations from the Bombers loss to the Roughriders on Monday in preseason action, including quarterback Chris Streveler‘s return to the team, young pivot Terry Wilson‘s performance and more (Ted Wyman, Winnipeg Sun).

– Ed Tait and Derek Taylor broke down the game against the Riders, including standouts, battle for positions in training camp and more (BlueBombers.com).

– Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett also broke down the Bombers game in this week’s edition of The Waggle Podcast (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– ‘Freaky athlete’ Jamal Peters could have a huge impact on the Tiger-Cats season in 2024, breaks down TSN’s Davis Sanchez (TSN.ca)

– Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and receiver Tim White are showing chemistry early in training camp for the Tiger-Cats (Scott Radley, The Hamilton Spectator)

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Friday that they have signed National linebacker Trevor Hoyte and National defensive lineman Curtis Woodmansey (CFL.ca)

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Davis Sanchez breaks down Chad Kelly‘s absence, Cameron Dukes being the next guy up and potential future moves for the Argonauts (TSN.ca).

– Toronto has already made moves to improve the quarterback room, including signing veteran pivot Nick Arbuckle, the team announced on Sunday (CFL.ca)

– Receiver Rasheed Bailey is set to become a fan favourite in Toronto due to what he brings to the team on and off the field, writes Argonauts.ca’s Mike Hogan (Argonauts.ca)

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Quarterback Dru Brown and receiver Dominique Rhymes were two key signings for Ottawa this off-season and could be the ‘franchise guys Ottawa is looking for’ according to TSN’s Davis Sanchez (TSN.ca).

– Running back Amlicar Polk had to take a step back before taking a step forward, returning for one more season with the University of Ottawa before rejoining the REDBLACKS (Don Brennan, Ottawa Citizen)

– The REDBLACKS have signed a trio of American defensive backs, including Dishon McNary, Kalon Gervin and Jordan Jones, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca)

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Reggie Stubblefield is ready to take the next step in his second season with the Alouettes & Stevie Scott III is competing for the starting running back job at camp. Check out all the latest news and notes from day 10 of training camp in Saint-Jerome: https://t.co/hDzdxtX7jx Go… pic.twitter.com/0DKUTAgkQf — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) May 22, 2024

– The additions of defensive linemen Derek Wiggan and Dylan Wynn has Alouettes back as the class of the East according to TSN’s Davis Sanchez (TSN.ca)

– Joey Alfieri breaks down Day 10 of Alouettes training camp, including defensive back Reggie Stubblefield knowing that nothing is guaranteed in football, the battle for a spot at the running back position and more (MontrealAlouettes.com)

– The Top of the Depth Chart series goes to Montreal to map out the starting roster for the Alouettes, including changes at running back and wide receiver after the departures of William Stanback and Austin Mack (Matthew Cauz, CFL.ca)