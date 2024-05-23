New Colours, Who Dis?: 10 notable faces in new places

TORONTO — As is customary in the CFL, the off-season brings quite a bit of roster shakeups across the country.

Many players holding expiring contracts in February decide to stay with their respective teams, but there’s also usually a ton of players who choose to hit the open market and explore other options.

It’s May now and the cold, dark days of February are far behind us so CFL.ca is here to remind you of a 10 notable players that switched teams this off-season so you’re up to date for CFL kickoff on June 6.

DYLAN WYNN | DL | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Montreal beefed up the interior of their defensive line when they signed Dylan Wynn earlier this year. He only played in four games last season, but the six-foot-two, 283-pounder has made an impact when he’s healthy. In 77 career games, Wynn has tallied 29 sacks, 11 of which he collected in 2019 as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Can he replicate that in Montreal this year?

CIANTE EVANS | DB | BC LIONS

Ciante Evans, an eight-year CFL vet, made the move to the West coast this off-season after signing with the BC Lions. The 31-year-old has played on a few teams in the league over his career, including Calgary, Hamilton and most recently Montreal. In just 11 games last year, Evans totalled 25 tackles and three interceptions on his way to becoming a Grey Cup Champion. What does he have in store in 2024?

JAKE CERESNA | DL | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Toronto Argonauts led the league in sacks in 2023 (68), so why not add someone new to the mix who also gets after the quarterback? Jake Ceresna was second in the CFL in sacks (12) last year, his fourth season in Edmonton, and has taken his talents to Toronto’s D-line, joining the likes of Folarin Orimolade, Shawn Oakman and Robbie Smith.

DEMERIO HOUSTON | DB | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Last year’s interceptions leader, Demerio Houston, swapped the blue and gold for red and white, signing a two-year deal with the Calgary Stampeders. To go along with his league-leading seven interceptions, the 27-year-old also tallied 50 tackles, three fumble recoveries and a pick-six in 15 games. What will he do in his first year in the CFL wearing a different jersey than Winnipeg’s?

AJ OUELLETTE | RB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Roughriders added a hard-running tailback to their offence this off-season, signing former Toronto Argonaut, AJ Ouellette, when he became a free agent in February. Ouellette rushed for 1,009 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games last year, his fourth season in the double blue. He’ll look to add to his totals in a new offence in Riderville this year.

JAMEER THURMAN | LB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Jameer Thurman has joined Ouellette and the Saskatchewan Roughriders after one season in Hamilton in 2023. He made that year count, hitting career-highs in tackles (98) and sacks (five), while also hauling in two interceptions and forcing two fumbles. This season, the six-foot, 227-pound middle linebacker will look to continue to make an impact on defence on a new team.

JAMAL PETERS | DB | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Jamal Peters decided to head down the QEW and join the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this off-season after three seasons in Toronto with the Argonauts. The cornerback will help to lead the back end of the Tiger-Cats defence, joining a few veterans in the secondary in Richard Leonard and Stavros Katsantonis. Two seasons ago Peters led the league in interceptions, can he do it again in Hamilton?

TUNDE ADELEKE | DB | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

After four years in Hamilton, Tunde Adeleke has switched sides, signing with the Toronto Argonauts. He’s as versatile as they come and could play at any spot in the Argos secondary. The five-foot-10, 208-pound defensive back has collected 232 defensive tackles, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and five sacks over 86 career games.

KA’DEEM CAREY | RB | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

How do you replace a 1,000-yard rusher? You sign another 1,000-yard rusher, of course. Ka’Deem Carey left Calgary and headed East to Toronto this off-season, as he sets his sights on his first season in the CFL on a team not called the Stampeders. 2023 saw Carey only suit up in nine games but in 2022, the 31-year-old rushed for 1,088 yards in just 14 games. Imagine what he can do in 18?

JAVON LEAKE | RET | EDMONTON ELKS

After winning 2023’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award, Javon Leake decided on a change of scenery. He signed with the Edmonton Elks after becoming a free agent and immediately upgrades Edmonton’s special teams unit. Last year’s league-leader in kick return touchdowns (four) and punt return yards (1,216) will hope that he can replicate that success in new colours in 2024.