Ticats level up defence, sign DB/LB Patrick Levels

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added another piece to their defence, signing defensive back/linebacker Patrick Levels.

Levels is one of a number of the Tabbies’ free agency moves on the defensive side of the ball.

On the first day of the open market, Hamilton re-signed defensive lineman Dylan Wynn and added defensive backs Courtney Stephen, Qudarius Ford and linebacker Larry Dean.

The team also extended defensive backs Tunde Adeleke, Jumal Rolle and Frankie Williams and D-linemen Ted Laurent and Ja’Gared Davis before their contracts expired on Feb. 11.

Levels suited up in 18 games at SAM linebacker with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019 and tallied 86 tackles, and a career-high five sacks. The 25-year-old also added two forced fumbles. In 43 career games, the five-foot-11, 187-pounder collected 122 defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles, five sacks, one interception and a part of forced fumbles.

Before joining the Als as a free agent in 2019, where he earned East Division All-Star honours, Levels spent two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. He has also appeared in two Grey Cup games (2017, 2018), winning one with the Stamps in 2018.