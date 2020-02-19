Esks bring in OL Justin Renfrow

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed free agent American offensive lineman Justin Renfrow.

Renfrow entered the league in 2017 with the Calgary Stampeders, where he played seven games in two seasons. In July 2019, he was acquired by the BC Lions via trade and played 11 games at right tackle.

The 30-year old split his collegiate career between Virginia and Miami, where he played as a defensive tackle.

Following his collegiate career, he jumped to the opposite side of the trenches, becoming a tackle.

Before coming to the CFL, the Philadelphia, Pensylvania native had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Green Pay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, San Fransisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.