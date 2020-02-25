Follow CFL

2020 Free Agency February 25, 2020

Als sign LS Martin Bedard to two-year deal

Dominick Gravel/Montreal Alouettes

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed long snapped Martin Bedard to a contract that will see the veteran stick with the team through the 2021 season.

Bedard returns to the Alouettes for a 12th season, having played 179 career games in the CFL. On top of his long snapper duties, the University of Connecticut product managed to amass 68 special teams tackles during his career.

Montreal Alouettes long snapper Martin Bedard Jake Gaudaur Veteran’s Award at the 2019 Shaw CFL Awards. (Dave Chidley/CFL.ca)

“I’ve always had the Alouettes logo tattooed on my heart and I am more than happy to continue being a member of the family and contribute to the team’s success,” Bedard said. “We accomplished nice things in 2019, and I am already looking forward to push even harder this upcoming season.”

