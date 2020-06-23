CFL honours decade’s best with new fan voting initiative

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League will celebrate the premiere players and head coaches of the past 10 years (2010-2019) through the first-ever All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas. The First and Second teams, each featuring 29 individuals, will be decided by fans, a selection committee and a media panel.

In the coming months, fans will be able to cast their votes before the All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas is unveiled in the fall. The first three categories – wide receivers, defensive backs and safety – are now open.

The unique opportunity to unite fans in honour of the decade’s best was not lost upon CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve had the privilege of welcoming so many exceptional, exciting and talented players into our league. Their play has inspired young Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast to pick up our great game, setting the foundation for the next generation of CFLers.

“We’re calling on all of our fans to join us and LeoVegas in recognizing these incredible players, their unforgettable performances and their outstanding achievements.”

“Whether through Fantasy Football or the All-Decade Team, LeoVegas is proud to bring the CFL’s tremendous fans closer to the game they love,” said Mark Cheeswright, LeoVegas’s Country Manager in Canada. “Their passion is at the heart of the league, so it’s only fitting that they’re playing such a big role in this project. We can’t wait to see these teams come to life throughout the summer before the big announcement in the fall.”

The All-Decade Team nominees were determined by members of the CFL head office, the Canadian Football League Players’ Association, the national media, the Football Reporters of Canada and league historians.

The complete list of nominees can be found here.

CFL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY LEOVEGAS – VOTING SCHEDULE AND BREAKDOWN