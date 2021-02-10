Quiet day 2 of FA leaves big names on the market

TORONTO — After a busy day on Tuesday, the second day of free agency was much quieter.

There were a few signings around the league but there were no major splashes like we had seen the day before. As the day came to a close, a pair of marquee players, Canadian linebackers Henoc Muamba and Cameron Judge, remained without new contracts.

Following their almost inactive day previously, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers made headlines to start Wednesday off.

The team announced that it had signed former Edmonton Football Team and NFL pass-catcher Bryant Mitchell, adding to the receiving group of Darvin Adams, Nic Demski, Kenny Lawler, Rasheed Bailey and Drew Wolitarsky in the ‘Peg.

Mitchell has yet to play in a full season in the CFL, he missed seven games in 2018, but when healthy, he has the potential to be a No. 1 option. In his last season in the CFL before taking his talents south to the NFL, the 28-year-old hauled in 867 yards and three majors in 11 games. He’ll be a threat through the air for Zach Collaros to utilize this upcoming season.

Ottawa added some Canadian depth on offence, inking a deal with receiver Daniel Peterman. The Riders got in on the signing action as well, inking Regina native and punter Jon Ryan to a new deal.

Montreal continued their momentum from the first day of free agency, signing five local players including long snapper Pierre-Luc Caron, linebacker Alexandre Chevrier, receiver Régis Cibasu, defensive back Kerfalla-Emmanuel Exumé, as well as offensive lineman Jason Lauzon-Séguin.

Later in the afternoon, Hamilton re-signed Canadian receiver Brian Jones while Edmonton inked Kenny Shaw to a new deal.

The rest of the day was rather quiet, however, a jarring shift from 2020’s free agency period just a year ago.

Along with Muamba and Judge, quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, K/P Justin Medlock, linebacker Justin Tuggle and defensive back Taylor Loffler are just handful of names still out there for teams to pick up as free agency continues.