Ticats sign three, including RB Byron Marshall

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday the football club has signed three Americans, including running back Byron Marshall, defensive end Malik Carney and linebacker Patrick Nelson.

Marshall, 26, played 13 games in the National Football League with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016) and Washington Football Team (2017-18), registering 31 carries for 105 rushing yards, 13 receptions for 76 receiving yards and 12 kick returns for 239 yards. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

The 5-9, 215-pound native of San Jose, California played four seasons at the University of Oregon (2012-15) at both running back and receiver, accumulating 307 carries for 1,877 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, and 97 receptions for 1,293 yards with eight receiving touchdowns.

Marshall, who is the younger brother of former Tiger-Cat running back Cameron Marshall, became the first player in Pac-12 Conference history to post both a 1,000-yard rushing season (2013) and a 1,000-yard receiving season (2014) throughout their collegiate career.

Carney, 25, attended training camp with the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 2020 after spending time in 2019 on the practice squads of the Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

The 6-3, 231-pound native of Alexandria, Virginia played 36 games at the University of North Carolina over four seasons (2015-18), registering 176 total tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback sacks, four pass knockdowns, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Nelson, 24, most recently spent two seasons at Southern Methodist University (2018-19), appearing in 22 games and registering 146 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback sacks, three interceptions, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He set the SMU single-season record for sacks in 2019 with 12. Prior to his time with the Mustangs, the 6-0, 216-pound native of Chicago, Illinois played 20 games over two years at the University of Illinois (2016-17), posting 140 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 0.5 quarterback sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Nelson was redshirted by the Fighting Illini in 2015.