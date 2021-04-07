Alouettes sign DB Prince Charles Iworah

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Prince Charles Iworah.

Iworah (five-foot 11, 193 pounds) was drafted in the seventh-round by the San Francisco 49ers following his collegiate career with the University of Western Kentucky Hilltopers. During his senior season, he amassed 42 tackles and four interceptions, on top of knocking down 11 passes in 13 games.

The 28-year-old Nashville, TN native was also a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons. Originally a running back, Iworah was converted to the defensive back position while at Western Kentucky. In 2020, he was a member of the XFL’s ninth team, comprised of players that would continue to practice and be ready in the event that another team in the league needed reinforcements.