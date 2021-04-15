Edmonton takes Danish OL Steven Nielsen 2nd overall in Global Draft

TORONTO — The Edmonton Football Team have selected Danish offensive lineman Steven Nielsen with the second overall pick in the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

Nielsen moved away from home at a young age, attending La Lumiere High School in La, Porte, Indiana.

Following his high school career, he joined the University of Eastern Michigan, where he’d quickly become a staple on the team’s offensive line.

Nielsen was a three-year starter at Eastern Michigan, where he played both offensive guard and tackle. He appeared in 49 career games for the Eagles.

During his time with the program, he was named a First- and Third-Team All-MAC and also earned Academic All-MAC honours on two occasions.