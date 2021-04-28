Ticats sign three Global Draft picks including Chris Mulumba

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday that three of the team’s four selections in the 2021 Global Draft have been signed to a contract, including Australian punter Joel Whitford, Finnish defensive lineman Chris Mulumba and British linebacker David Izinyon.

Hamilton’s other pick in this year’s Global Draft, German placekicker Dominik Eberle, is currently with the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders after signing as an undrafted free agent in April 2020 and rejoining the team in January 2021 on a reserve/future deal.

RELATED

» 2021 CFL Global Combie Results

» Global Draft: View full results

» Representing Finland in CFL would be “a dream come true” for Mulumba

Mulumba played a few years in Finland before heading to the States. He spent the final two years of his collegiate career with the Buffaloes, finishing with 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss in 23 games.