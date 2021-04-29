Edmonton signs three from Global Draft class including Nielsen

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has signed their first three picks from the 2021 CFL Global Draft, the team announced on Thursday.

The team signed the following players:

First Round (2nd Overall): OL Steven Nielsen – Eastern Michigan University

Nielsen is originally from Dragoer, Denmark but has played his University Football for Eastern Michigan. The 6-foot-8 offensive lineman has started 49 games for the Eagles between 2016-and 2019, playing both tackle and guard. Nielsen joins Edmonton with some pro-experience, spending time with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2020 season.

RELATED

» 2021 CFL Global Combine Results

» Global Draft: View full results

» Riders sign Global Draft pick, free agent

Second Round (17th Overall): DL Misiona Aiolupotea-pei – Washington State University

Aiolupotea-pei was born in New Zealand and moved to the United States in 2016. In 2019, he appeared in 13 games for the Washington State Cougars accumulating 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks. In 2018, Aiolupotea-Pei appeared in 12 games, recording seven tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Third Round (20th Overall): DL Tibo Debaillie – Towson University

Debaillie was born in Gistel, Belgium but played his College football at Towson University. From 2018-2019, he appeared in 11 games for the Tigers and recorded 22 total tackles and a half sack. Debaille impressed at the Global combine, putting up 31 bench press reps.