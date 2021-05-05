Als add Laval’s Harelimana and Robitaille post-draft

MONTREAL — Following Tuesday’s CFL Canadian Draft, the Montreal Alouettes have claimed linebacker Kean Harelimana and receiver Mathieu Robitaille from the Université Laval Rouge et Or.

Following the draft, each team can claim the rights to two players who do not count towards the roster during training camp.

RELATED

» A team-by-team look at the 2021 CFL Draft

» Nye: Digging into the Riders draft class

» Beyond the Headlines: 12 notes from the 2021 CFL Draft

Harelimana (six-foot-two, 215 pounds) will join his brother Brian with the Alouettes, after they both experienced the Rouge et Or-Carabins rivalry, but on opposite ends of Highway 20. In 2019, Kean completed the season with 28 tackles, including 18 solo, while registering 1.5 sacks and recovering a fumble. After being named the RSEQ Rookie of the year in 2017, the Kigali (Rwanda) native was elected a RSEQ first team All-Star as well as an All-Canadian in 2019. He helped the Rouge et Or hoist the Vanier Cup in 2018.

Robitaille (six-foot, 190 pounds) caught 19 passes for 223 yards while scoring a major in 2019. His 12.3 yard per catch average allowed him to rank 9th in the RSEQ in that category. The Quebec City, QC native demonstrated his versatility as he threw a 44-yard touchdown pass on a trick play against the Université de Montréal Carabins. He was a member of the 2016 and 2018 national championship editions.