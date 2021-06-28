Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
REDBLACKS re-sign receiver Nate Behar

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have re-signed Canadian receiver Nate Behar.

After a 2018 season of 27 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown for the Edmonton Elks, who drafted him fifth overall in 2017, Behar signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2019. In his only season with Ottawa, the former Carleton Ravens star recorded 16 receptions for 169 yards.

“Since 2014 there’s only been one football city for me. I can’t wait to be back in black and red in front of the fans at TD Place,” said Behar. “This city deserves our best and I promise to bring my best.”

The 26-year-old (five-foot-11, 204 pounds) had an incredible university career that saw him catch for 2,577 yards and 21 touchdowns in 30 games for the Ravens, twice earning All-Canadian honours.

