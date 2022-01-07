Alouettes name Jeff Reinebold special teams coordinator

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday the appointment of Jeff Reinebold as the special teams coordinator.

The 63-year-old is back in the nest after being the team Defensive Coordinator in 2012. That year, the team won the East Division Champion and the defence would lead the CFL’s East Division in both scoring and total defence and win an East Division crown going 11–7.

In 2021 Reinebold helped the Hamilton Tiger-Cats make their second straight Grey Cup appearance. Under his watch, linebacker Nic Cross was among the top three leaders for tackles on special teams.

Reinebold has nearly 40 years of coaching experience, including 16 seasons in the CFL.

The 63-year-old Reinebold returned to the Ticats coaching staff in 2019 and led a special teams’ unit that ranked first in the CFL in numerous categories, including for kick return touchdowns, big play returns and opponent kick return touchdowns.

The South Bend, Indiana native’s CFL resume also includes various roles with the BC Lions from 1991 to 1993 and in 1996 and 2018. He also worked for the Las Vegas Posse in 1994 and Edmonton in 1995. He was the Head Coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 1997 and 1998.

“Jeff adds a lot of experience to our coaching staff”, says Alouettes head coach Khari Jones. “He is very familiar with the CFL and we are confident that our team will be able to benefit from his knowledge. He returns to Montreal and will be in known territory.”