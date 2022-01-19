Stamps sign OL Sean McEwen to two-year extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national offensive lineman Sean McEwen to a contract that will keep him in Calgary through the 2023 season.

The local product, who was a CFL All-Star centre in 2021, had been eligible to become a free agent next month and was ranked No. 7 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

“Sean provided strength, stability and leadership during his first season as a Stampeder and he performed at an all-star calibre,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “I’m very pleased he has made this commitment to the team and his presence goes a long way towards solidifying our offensive line.”

While injuries forced shuffling at other positions on the Calgary offensive line in 2021, McEwen was a fixture at centre and started all 14 regular-season games. In addition to making all the line calls, the former University of Calgary standout served as one of the Stamps’ team captains and was the linchpin of a line that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the CFL and paved the way for tailback Ka’Deem Carey, who led all CFL running backs in rushing touchdowns.

“I’m so excited to continue to be a part of the Stampeder family,” said McEwen, an alumnus of Calgary’s Notre Dame High School. “This organization knows what it takes to win and we want nothing more than to bring this great city a championship.”

McEwen signed with the Stampeders in 2020 after four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. He was the Argos’ nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman on three occasions and was voted an East Division and CFL All-Star in 2017.