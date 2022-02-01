Stamps add 9, including ’19 Global pick Andres Salgado

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed the following players:

Hamilton attended Calgary’s training camp in 2021 after spending time with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers.

In college, Hamilton played two seasons at Mississippi and dressed for 24 games, including eight starts. He made 38 tackles including one tackle for loss, picked off three passes and had seven pass breakups. Prior to enrolling at Ole Miss, he played two seasons at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Miss., and earned second-team all-conference honours during his sophomore year.

Horn was signed by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has also attended training camps with the Miami Dolphins (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2021). In 2017, he signed with the Milano Seamen of the Italian Football League and was part of a league championship team. In 2018, he played in Austria for the Vienna Vikings. In 2019, Horn played for the Memphis Express in the American Alliance of Football and in 2020, he played for the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers.

Horn played four seasons at the University of Indianapolis and in 48 career games for the Greyhounds, he had 272 receptions for 3,562 yards and 31 touchdowns. Horn also had two punt-return touchdowns. He was a three-time first-team Great Lakes Valley Conference all-star, including following his senior season in 2015 when he made 108 catches for 1,396 yards in 12 games. The campaign also earned him first-team all-American honours and he was the GLVC’s special teams player of the year after averaging 26.3 yards on punt returns and scoring two touchdowns.

Jones was selected in the sixth round (204th overall) by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL draft and he made three tackles in four games with the Jets. He later was with the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans. Jones signed with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons in 2020 and played two games, making one defensive tackle and one special-teams tackle.

In college, Jones played 44 games over four seasons at Mississippi. He tallied 54 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss, six passes defended, two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown and one forced fumble. Jones also played receiver during his time with the Rebels, making 11 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Keely attended training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021. He signed with the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and was placed on the Vikings’ practice squad on Sept. 1, 2019. He attended Minnesota’s training camp in 2020.

Before turning pro, Keely played 20 games over two seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. During his time with the Blazers, he recorded 40 total tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles. Keely originally committed to play at South Dakota State as a tight end before transferring to Iowa Western Community College and making the conversion to defensive end. In 18 games at Iowa Western, he recorded 88 tackles including 29 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and one forced fumble.

Mills attended training camp with the NFL’s Detroit Lions in 2021.

In college, Mills played 18 games over two seasons at Nebraska and recorded 227 carries for 1,141 yards and 13 touchdowns in addition to 27 receptions for 208 yards. Mills was an honourable mention all-Big Ten in 2019.

Prior to joining the Cornhuskers, he spent two years at Garden City (Kansas) Community College, rushing 243 times for 1,417 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games. In 2018, Mills led the National Junior College Athletic Association with 19 rushing touchdowns as the Broncbusters reached a No. 2 national ranking. As a freshman, he played nine games at Georgia Tech, rushing the ball 152 times for 771 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mills added two catches for 13 yards and one touchdown for the Yellow Jackets and was named the MVP of the 2017 Gator Bowl.

In college, Ruffin played four seasons at Western Kentucky and in 48 games for the Hilltoppers including 25 starts, he recorded 78 tackles including one tackle for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 25 passes defended. Ruffin also returned five kickoffs for 88 yards. He was named second-team all-Conference USA following his senior season after accumulating 23 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and a team-leading 12 passes defended.

Ruffin signed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears in 2021.

Sails attended training camp with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers in 2021.

In college, Sails started each of his 20 games over two years at South Florida, recording 64 tackles including four tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He also returned 19 punts for 188 yards for the Bulls. Sails was named second-team all-American Athletic Conference in 2019 and invited to the East-West Shrine Game and NFLPA Bowl in 2020. He began his college career at North Carolina, making 14 starts in 19 games. Sails made 40 tackles including one tackle for loss and had 15 passes defended for the Tar Heels.

Salgado was Calgary’s first-round selection in the 2019 CFL-LFA draft and that season he appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Stamps, recording one special-teams tackle. He also dressed for the Stamps’ West Semi final contest against Winnipeg.

He did not see any game action in 2021.

Young originally signed with the Stampeders in 2020 but did not see any action as the season was cancelled because of the global pandemic.

He played 46 college games over four seasons at Cincinnati. He was one of the Bearcats’ team captains as a senior and earned first-team all-American Athletic Conference honours in both 2018 and 2019. Young recorded 269 career tackles, including 21.5 tackles for loss. He added 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 11 passes defended and two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.