Stamps extend contract of DB Branden Dozier

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders extended the contract of American defensive back Branden Dozier. He had been eligible to become a free agent on Tuesday.

In his first season with the Stamps, Dozier played all 14 regular-season games including 12 starts at the SAM position and one start at safety. He recorded 49 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, a team-leading 17 special-teams stops, one interception, one sack and two knockdowns. He was one of just five CFL players in 2021 who recorded double-digit tackles both on defence and special teams. Dozier also started the Western Semi-Final and registered five tackles.

“Branden is a versatile player who made strong contributions to our defence and our special-teams unit last season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We’re pleased that he has chosen to continue his career with the Stampeders.”

Dozier signed with the Stampeders in 2020 after spending two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and one year with the BC Lions. In 65 career CFL contests he has 269 defensive tackles, 57 special-teams stops, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three sacks.