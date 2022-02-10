Stamps re-sign FB Charlie Power

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national fullback Charlie Power.

The Okotoks, Alta., product missed the entire 2021 season with an Achilles tendon injury but played 85 regular-season games and nine post-season contests with the Red and White from 2014-2019.

“Charlie has quietly done great work for us both on offence and special teams throughout his Stamps career and we felt his absence in 2021,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We’re pleased to have him back and look forward to seeing him reclaim his place with the team.”

Power played all 18 regular-season games in 2019, as well as the Western Semi-Final. He finished third on the team with 15 special-teams tackles and also had one forced fumble. On offence, Power added career-high figures of four receptions for 27 yards.

For his career, Power has 70 special-teams tackles, three forced fumbles and three blocked punts as well as seven catches for 37 yards. He was originally selected as the team’s fourth-round pick in the 2013 CFL draft and has won two Grey Cup rings as a member of the Stamps.

“I am thrilled to be back with the Stampeders for the 2022 season,” said Power. “Between the cancelled season and my injury last year in training camp, I have greatly missed the game of football, my teammates and our passionate fans.

“I truly appreciate Huff, Dave (Dickenson) and the entire organization for showing faith in me returning from my Achilles injury. My rehab is progressing well and my goal is to be ready for training camp and get back to being a reliable and productive member of the Stampeders for the upcoming season.”