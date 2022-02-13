Swapping Sides: Argos sign Brandon Banks

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American WR Brandon Banks.

“We want to welcome Brandon and his family to Toronto and couldn’t be more excited for him to join the organization,” said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

“Brandon gives us a ball in hand receiver and a vertical threat to our passing game, while providing veteran leadership. What he’s done in this league is phenomenal and we are thrilled he’ll be in Double Blue.”

2022 FREE AGENCY

Banks, 34, was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2019, is a four-time CFL All-Star (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), a six-time East All-Star (2014-2019), and was the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2015.

The speedy five-foot-seven, 150-pound receiver spent the last eight seasons in Hamilton (2013-2021) playing 111 games while climbing the Tabbies’ franchise record books every season he played before finishing first in kick return yards (3,773), punt return yards (3,049), missed field goal return yards (779) and missed field goal return touchdowns (five), finishing second in total touchdowns (62), combined yards (13,686) and punt return touchdowns (seven) and inside the top-eight in receptions (442), receiving yards (5,678) and receiving touchdowns (44).

Banks’ had a magical 2019 season, leading the CFL in every major receiving category en route to 112 catches, 1,550 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns, and two missed field goal return touchdowns, a Most Outstanding Player Award and a berth in the Grey Cup.

Last season, injuries held Banks to 10 games played but the playmaker still hauled in 44 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns, helping Hamilton get to the Grey Cup for the second season in a row.

Prior to coming north of the border, the North Carolina native and Kansas State alum played three seasons with the Washington Commanders (2010-2012), where he saw action in 41 games and tallied over 2,800 kick return yards and a return touchdown, over 900 punt return yards and 11 catches for 35 yards.