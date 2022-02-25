Stamps re-sign FB William Langlais, add two others

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed veteran national fullback William Langlais.

Drafted in 2015 by Calgary, Langlais has played 98 career regular-season and post-season contests over six seasons with the Red and White. In addition to his duties as the starting fullback since the 2018 campaign, Langlais has been a mainstay on special teams throughout his career with a total of 58 special teams tackles. He was a member of the Stamps’ Grey Cup-championship team in 2018.

“With his work as a fullback and on special teams, Will has long been a valuable member of the team,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We’re very pleased to bring him back for another season.”

“I’m very happy to be staying in Calgary and I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else,” said Langlais. “This is where I want to finish my career and I can’t get wait to go for the Grey Cup this year.”

RELATED

» Stamps sign National DL Connor McGough

» O’Leary: Mentorship program provides opportunity

» Nye: A sneaky good free agency signing for every team

The Stampeders have also signed American defensive lineman Shaq Smith and activated American linebacker Tray Matthews from the retired list.

Smith signed with the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints in 2021.

Smith finished his collegiate career with two seasons at Maryland. As a junior for the Terrapins, he played 11 games and made 10 starts while recording 24 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four pass breakups. He played a single game as a senior in 2020. Before transferring to Maryland, Smith played 28 games over two seasons at Clemson. With the Tigers, he accumulated 29 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

Matthews originally signed with the Stamps on Jan. 25, 2021, but was placed on the retired list on May 20 after suffering an injury during off-season training.

Matthews signed with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and he spent time on practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In college, Matthews played 36 games at strong safety over three years at Auburn and accumulated 181 total tackles including 105 solo stops, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and seven pass breakups. As a junior in 2016, he led the Tigers with 76 total tackles. Matthews transferred to Auburn after playing his freshman season at Georgia in 2013. In eight games including six starts for the Bulldogs, he had 36 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.