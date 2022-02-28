Lions bring in DLs Calvin Bundage and Sione Tehuema

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have made two additions to the defensive line with the signings of Americans Calvin Bundage and Sione Tehuema (pronounced See-oh-nee Tuh-hem-uh).

Bundage, 23, attended 2021 training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing as a non-drafted free agent.

In 46 games at Oklahoma State from 2016-2020, Bundage recorded 148 total tackles (100 solo, 48 assisted), 11.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries. After missing the entire 2019 campaign due to injury, he returned to lead all Cowboy defenders with seven sacks and six QB hurries as a senior.

Teuhema, 26, spent 2021 with the Indoor Football League’s Frisco Fighters and registered nine tackles.

Between 2018 and 2019, the Keller, TX native had NFL mini-camp stints with Chicago and the New York Jets plus spent a portion of the 2019 season on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.

Tehuema began his college career at LSU from 2014-2015, recording 20 tackles and a pair of sacks in 16 games. He transferred to Southeastern Louisiana for his final two years of eligibility and would go on to register 109 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was named All-Southland Conference Second-Team athlete in 2016.