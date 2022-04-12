Alouettes sign FB Christophe Normand to two-year deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the team has signed fullback Christophe Normand to a new two-year deal.

Normand (6’2″, 238 lbs.) joined the Alouettes in 2019 and has not missed a game with the team since. The former Université Laval Rouge et Or product also played in Winnipeg and Edmonton before signing with the Alouettes. The 30-year-old, Bromont, QC native has been an important cog in the Alouettes pass protection, all while helping create openings for running back William Stanback. The latter also caught five passes for 24 yards, while registering 18 special teams tackles during that time.

“Christophe possesses a near perfect work ethic”, said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He was able to deliver when he hit the field. He is loved by all his teammates and his good humour is contagious.”

In December 2021, he was the Alouettes nominee for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award. This honour is awarded to a CFL Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans: strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.