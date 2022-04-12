Argos sign American OL Jake Foshee

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American OL Jake Foshee, the team announced on Tuesday.

Foshee, six-foot-four and 290 pounds, attended Oklahoma Baptist University from 2017-2021, playing in 41 games for the Bison. The Alaska native was named First Team All-GAC in 2021, Second Team in 2019 and allowed just three sacks in four years.

Foshee also caught a six-yard touchdown pass during his senior season.

RELATED

» The Way Too Early Power Rankings are in

» Cauz: My all-time CFL-drafted roster

» Touchdown Atlantic returns to Nova Scotia