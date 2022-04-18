REDBLACKS sign ’21 pick Matthew Derks, 2 others

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS made three more additions to the offensive side of the ball on Monday, signing offensive linemen Matthew Derks and Obinna Nwankwo, as well as receiver Brandon Arconado.

Derks, 24, a native of Brantford, Ont., was selected by the REDBLACKS in the sixth round of the 2021 CFL Draft. He returned for his fifth year with Delaware State this past fall, appearing in nine games.

Nwanko, 24, hails from Mirimar, FL, and arrives to Ottawa by way of the University of Mercer Bears, and has experience on the defensive line, as well. The six-foot-four, 310-pounder registered a sack against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 11, 2021.

Arconado, 24, was a three-year letter-winner with the Washington State Cougars, appearing in 30 games and starting 11. The Chino Hills, CA native totalled 82 catches for 1,182 years and eight touchdowns over his career.

Next on the docket for the REDBLACKS is the 2022 CFL Draft, on May 3. Ottawa holds the second overall pick in this year’s draft, and are tied for the most total selections, with nine.