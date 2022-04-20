REDBLACKS add OL Jeremy Hickey, RB Devonte Williams

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added a pair of American players to the roster, signing offensive lineman Jeremy Hickey and running back Devonte Williams.

Hickey, 26, joins the REDBLACKS from The Spring League’s Aviators and having played in the league since 2019. Hickey played his college ball at Eastern Michigan, where he started 12 of 13 games at left guard in 2018.

Williams, 25 comes to Ottawa following a collegiate career split between Indiana and Southeastern Louisiana. Williams started 11 games in his senior year, rushing 136 times for 599 yards and eight touchdowns. He also returned nine punts for 126 yards.