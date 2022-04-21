REDBLACKS ink QB Tyrie Adams

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added to their quarterback stable with the signing of American pivot Tyrie Adams.

Adams, 24, joins the REDBLACKS following a standout career at West Carolina, where he became the all-time leader in passing yards (8,978 yards), passing touchdowns (64) and total offence (11,525 yards). Most recently, Adams suited up for the Indoor Football League’s Salina Liberty.

The REDBLACKS now have five quarterbacks on their roster ahead of training camp opening next month. Adams joins Jeremiah Masoli, Taryn Christion, Caleb Evans and Devlin Hodges.