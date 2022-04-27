Stampeders sign American OL Zach Ingram

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Zach Ingram, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ingram played 32 games and made 29 starts over three seasons at Stephen F. Austin. As a senior in 2021, he made nine starts for a Lumberjacks team that ranked second in the Western Athletic Conference in both scoring (34.3 points per game) and total offence (423.1 yards per contest). In 2020, he was a first-team selection when the Lumberjacks were playing in the Southland Conference.

In 2018, Ingram played five games at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan.

