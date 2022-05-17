Stamps sign DL Tyler Johnson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Tyler Johnson.

Johnson recently attended rookie camp with the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens after completing his collegiate career at Arizona State.

RELATED

» Stamps sign all eight of 2022 CFL Draft class

» The Way Too Early Power Rankings are in

» View: 2022 CFL Schedule

» Cauz: Why Bo is the top story heading into 2022

Johnson played 39 games over four seasons with the Sun Devils, earning first-team all-Pac 12 honours during his senior season after recording 36 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and three passes defended in 13 games. He was a second-team all-conference performer as a junior.

For his career, Johnson had 112 tackles including 29.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, seven passes defended and one blocked kick.