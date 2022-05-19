Elks sign American WRs Ka’Ron Ashley, Dominic Davis

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks continued to make moves Thursday, as the club announced the signing of Americans Ka’Ron Ashley (WR) and Dominic Davis (WR).

Ashley played collegiately for the University of West Florida, where he helped the Argos win the NCAA Division II national championship in 2019. That season he appeared in all 15 games, finishing second on the team with six touchdown catches, while ranking fourth in receptions (26), receiving yards (429) and yards per game (28.6).

For his college career, the six-foot-three Jacksonville, Fla., product totalled 76 receptions for 975 yards and 12 majors. He redshirted the last two seasons (2020, 2021).

Davis spent four years at USC (2015-2019), racking up 201 yards on 37 carries, and 11 receptions for 121 yards. The California product, who came to USC as a tailback, also sprinted on the Trojan track team.

In addition to the new signings, the Elks also announced the release of Nih-Jer Jackson (WR), Josh Simmons (WR) and Scott Crough (K).