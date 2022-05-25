Ticats sign 2022 Global Draft pick Blake Hayes

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed global punter Blake Hayes, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hayes, 23, was originally selected by the Ticats in the second round, 10th overall in the 2022 CFL Global Draft. The six-foot-six, 225-pound native of Melbourne, Australia played 57 games over his five seasons (2017-21) at the University of Illinois.

Hayes is Illinois’ all-time record holder in single-season punts inside the 20, single-season punts inside the 20 percentage, single-season 50+ yard punts, career punting average, career punt yards, career punts inside the 20 and career 50+ yard punts. He was the 2019 Big Ten Punter of the Year and named to the All-Big Ten First team in 2019.

The football club also announced the following player has been released

NAT – K/P – Dante Brown