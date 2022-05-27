CFL on TSN kicks off w/ exclusive live coverage of pre-season action

TORONTO — CFL on TSN primes fans for kickoff of the 2022 CFL season with exclusive live coverage of a slate of four pre-season games. As the exclusive broadcaster of the CFL, Canada’s Sports Leader begins its pre-season coverage with the Toronto Argonauts heading to TD Place to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS tonight (Friday, May 27) at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

The CFL ON TSN pre-season broadcast schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 27 – Toronto @ Ottawa at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Tuesday, May 31 – Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, June 3 – Ottawa @ Montreal at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, June 3 – Saskatchewan @ BC at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

SPORTSCENTRE provides comprehensive coverage throughout the 2022 CFL season, beginning with a preview of the upcoming campaign. TSN delivers key insight of off-season acquisitions from each team around the league as they prepare for the road to the 109th GREY CUP. TSN.ca also primes fans for the new season with live streaming of TSN’s pre-season games, must-see video highlights, as well as video reports, coaches and players’ availabilities from each training camp, and columns from TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Additionally, TSN delivers the 2022 CanadaFootballChat.com Prospect Game to football fans across the country on Monday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN5. The game features the top 70 Canadian high school football players on the track to future CFL stardom.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.