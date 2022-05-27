Young players have lots on the line in pre-season

Hear that? If you listen closely you could audibly catch the collective exhale of CFL fans from coast-to-coast Thursday night around 10 p.m.ET as the CFLPA’s membership rubber stamped the collective bargaining agreement that would allow them to exit the drama of the last week and return to focusing on football.

Many — if not all — involved will find relief in knowing that football is once again the most important item of their professional day, but there might be no group more thankful for the chance to put on the pads and prove their worth than young players.

With so many draft picks of the last couple years waiting until now to sign in the CFL, there is a bit of a backlog on rosters of talented Canadian players.

RELATED

» Landry’s five takeaways from the first week of TC

» Ferguson: A training camp wish for every team

» Nye: A name to follow in each team’s camp

Take Ottawa for example, as they get set to take on the Toronto Argonauts in a game I have the call of tonight for TSN. While names like kicker Lewis Ward and defensive tackle Cleyon Laing are safe, others are very much in a competition to not just make the roster and avoid having to find a new home come next week, but to find a meaningful place in the REDBLACKS’ rotation.

DeShawn Stevens is a talented edge rusher out of West Virginia by way of Maine and was taken sixth overall in the 2021 CFL Draft, but didn’t sign to come north until this off-season. He will be a backup tonight to promising American edge rusher Howard Stephens, who sits ahead of both DeShawn and Carleton third-year pro Kene Onyeka, with Saint Mary’s veteran Nigel Romick waiting in the wings for his usual special teams and rotational defensive end role come Week 1.

At middle linebacker the REDBLACKS are set with Avery Williams as the starter, but 2020 19th overall pick out of Laval Dan Basambombo and 2022 49th overall selection Subomi Oyesoro of Calgary both find themselves trying to make the most of limited reps. Meanwhile, Western alum Jordan Beaulieu is listed at SAM linebacker behind free agency pickup Patrick Levels and 2020 sixth overall pick Adam Auclair is one of six WIL linebackers listed on the pre-season depth chart.

The greatest embarrassment of riches in this game, a position that truly represents the ludicrous battle for relevance all young players face might be across the REDBLACKS’ suddenly rebuilt offensive line.

With a series of name worthy pickups like Ucambre Williams at left tackle and Hunter Steward at left guard, the REDBLACKS don’t have a lot of wiggle room in the starting lineup, but their depth will be on full display tonight as difficult decisions loom.

Behind Steward at left guard is second-year Jakub Szott, 2022 second overall pick Zack Pelehos and late round pick from last year, Matthew Derks. Centre is no different, with Darius Ciraco starting followed by 11th overall pick Cyrille Hogan-Saindon of Laval backing up and Guelph big man Eric Starczala also dressing for the home pre-season tilt, while veteran Jacob Ruby and fourth-year Andrew Pickett will both play at right guard.

There’s so much competition, so many ways to construct a roster and yet so little time and opportunity to prove they can add more value to the roster than their teammates.

Toronto’s defence is no different with recent 26th overall pick and athletic dynamo Enoch Penney-Laryea making the switch from defensive end at McMaster to linebacker in Toronto. He’ll get plenty of run on special teams alongside starting WIL linebacker Trevor Hoyte of Carleton and late round free safety draft pick Eric Sutton, whose draft stock plummeted at the CFL Combine presented by New Era but has a chance to resurrect that in short order through camp and the pre-season.

In a normal game with smaller rosters the challenge to get all these players evaluated wouldn’t exist, but that’s the crazy nature of pre-season football, as quarterbacks and receivers attempt to get in rhythm with each other while a plethora of personnel rotate around them and live opponents are only worried about making plays to get THEIR name noticed.

Most positions have this tension through the pre-season. It makes for great theatre if you take the time to understand which players are new, which aging veterans might get pushed for their spot and which players are battling with every snap to make the team.

Exhale, sit back and enjoy these incredible athletes go to battle in a job interview broadcast across the country for your entertainment.