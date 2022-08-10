Ticats’ Addison confirms Achilles injury

TORONTO — Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Bralon Addison told fans on Wednesday night that he has ruptured his Achilles tendon. He said he’s slated to have surgery next week.

Addison was positive in his announcement that he’ll return to the football field. Through four seasons with the Ticats, he has 164 catches for 2,013 yards and eight touchdowns.

RELATED

» Ticats, Argos Injury Report: Dane Evans doubtful for Friday

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 9

» CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 10

Addison, 28, was an East Division and CFL All-Star in 2019 when he posted 95 receptions for 1,236 yards with seven touchdowns. After a look from the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, he rejoined the Ticats in time for the 2021 season.

Addison was hampered by injuries last year and played in just three of Hamilton’s 14 regular season games. He suited up for the first eight games of the Ticats season before his injury while playing against the Argos last week. He has 43 catches for 433 yards and took 12 carries for 67 yards.

The Ticats will host the Argos on Friday night at Tim Hortons Field.