Report: Shiltz to miss time with wrist injury

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback situation appears to have gotten a little more complicated.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Matthew Shiltz will be out from 4-6 weeks with a wrist injury.

Being told that QB Matthew Shiltz will be out 4-6 weeks with a wrist injury. #TiCats @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 30, 2022

Shiltz left last week’s game against the Toronto Argonauts in the third quarter, after he’d gone in for Dane Evans, who was back as the starter after missing two games with a shoulder injury. Shiltz had made 13-15 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown when he was hurt. The Ticats fell 37-20 to the Argos at BMO Field. The two teams are set to meet for the fourth and final time in the regular season on Monday as part of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Assuming that Evans gets the start on holiday Monday, the Ticats will have to look to their younger backups for support. Jamie Newman saw some substantial time in the Ticats’ 34-27 win over the Argos on Aug. 12. Jalen Morton has seen action in three games this season in short yardage situations.

Kickoff on Monday is at 1 p.m. ET at Tim Hortons Field.