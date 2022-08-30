Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
OK Tire Labour Day Weekend August 30, 2022

Report: Shiltz to miss time with wrist injury

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback situation appears to have gotten a little more complicated.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Matthew Shiltz will be out from 4-6 weeks with a wrist injury.

 

Shiltz left last week’s game against the Toronto Argonauts in the third quarter, after he’d gone in for Dane Evans, who was back as the starter after missing two games with a shoulder injury. Shiltz had made 13-15 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown when he was hurt. The Ticats fell 37-20 to the Argos at BMO Field. The two teams are set to meet for the fourth and final time in the regular season on Monday as part of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Assuming that Evans gets the start on holiday Monday, the Ticats will have to look to their younger backups for support. Jamie Newman saw some substantial time in the Ticats’ 34-27 win over the Argos on Aug. 12. Jalen Morton has seen action in three games this season in short yardage situations.

Kickoff on Monday is at 1 p.m. ET at Tim Hortons Field.

