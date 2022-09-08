Checking Down: News and notes from Week 14

TORONTO — Labour Day Weekend is officially behind us, but there is plenty of exciting CFL action still ahead. The playoff races are heating up and the divisional play is getting even more intense.

Week 14 promises another action-packed week of football as the Saskatchewan Roughriders get set to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a Labour Day Rematch. The Edmonton Elks will host the Calgary Stampeders for the second round in the Battle of Alberta.

There are plenty more exciting storylines to be had before the week kicks off with a matchup between the BC Lions and the Montreal Alouettes from La Belle Province. CFL.ca brings you this week’s edition of Checking Down, so that all you need to do this weekend is relax and enjoy a Saturday triple-header.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– In a surprising trade during their bye week the BC Lions acquired quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes. The Lions will travel to Montreal for their Week 14 meeting and BC head coach Rick Campbell said he expected their new quarterback to make an appearance in the game on Friday (BCLions.com).

– In a team media session earlier this week, Adams said that he is getting more comfortable each day and is excited to be back on a field practicing after spending time on the six-game injured list (BCLions.com).

– For 24-year-old BC defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba, football literally changed his life. BCLions.com’s Steven Change described Rugamba’s path from a refugee camp in southern Africa, to playing in the CFL (BCLions.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders took a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks in the Battle of Alberta on Labour Day. Stamps linebacker Jameer Thurman earned CFL Top Performer honours for the week tying a career-high with 10 tackles in the game, while also recording a sack (CFL.ca).

– Following the team’s win over the Elks, watch as the Stamps celebrate in the locker room and the captains hand out the game ball awards (Stampeders.com).

– As the Stamps get set for a Labour Day rematch with the Elks in Edmonton on Saturday, see who the CFL.ca writers are putting their confidence in (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– After an impressive showing in last week’s outing against the Stamps, see why Elks receiver Dillon Mitchell is one of this week’s CFL Fantasy options who may be primed for a breakout performance (CFL.ca).

– Earlier in the week, Edmonton Elks quarterback Mike Beaudry was in the community advocating the importance of giving blood, sharing his own story in hopes of inspiring others (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Despite dropping their first of three matchups with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo maintains that there was a lot of positivity to be taken away from the loss in Winnipeg (Riderville.com).

– In a team media session this week Roughrider running back Frankie Hickson stated that his mindset is focused on daily preparation and that stays the same regardless of the game outcome from the previous week (Riderville.com).

– With another week of consistent play from Hickson in the Saskatchewan backfield, Brandon C. Williams lists him as a must-start running back for any CFL Fantasy roster in this week’s Start vs. Sit (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Blue Bombers are set to host the Roughriders in a rematch of last week’s Labour Day Weekend meeting. In a post-practice media session, quarterback Zach Collaros told team media he is excited for the rematch, knowing the history of football excellence between the two provincial rivals (BlueBombers.com).

– When asked about the ability of the team’s kicker Marc Liegghio in a team media session, head coach Mike O’Shea had nothing but praise for the kicker after hitting the game winning 55-yard field and making an athletic play to avoid a blocked punt against Saskatchewan (BlueBombers.com).

– As the Blue Bombers prepare to take the field against the Roughriders for a rematch of Labour Day, see where CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye is placing his confidence in this week’s edition of Weekly Predictor (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Following the team’s 28-8 loss on Labour day to the Toronto Argonauts, head coach Orlondo Steinauer spoke to team media. The Ticats head coach maintained their focus is on taking every week as it comes to them (Ticats.ca).

– Ticats media spoke with Scott Moore the CEO of Uninterrupted Canada about the idea and execution behind their recent documentation of both Hamilton and the Toronto Argonauts for their project, Rivalries: The QEW Series (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats concluded the last meeting in a four games series as the Boatmen took their first Labour Day victory in ten years with a 28-8 win on Monday. CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz gives his thoughts on every thing that has been learned from the series between the provincial rivals (CFL.ca).

– Following the win over the Ticats on Monday, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie spoke to team media stating that he is proud of the way his team is coming together and the way they are bonding (Argonauts.ca).

– Toronto running back A.J. Ouellette has taken on a large role in the Toronto offence as of late, making Ouellette a valuable option for any CFL Fantasy roster entering Week 14 (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS claimed a 38-24 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Labour Day. Ottawa receiver Jalon Acklin and defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin were instrumental in the REDBLACKS win and were each named CFL Top Performers for Labour Day Weekend (CFL.ca).

– As the REDBLACKS get set to host the Argonauts on Saturday afternoon, it will has been been planned with kids of all ages in mind. Ottawa will have pregame festivities tailored towards children. Kickoff is scheduled for 2p.m. ET from TD Place (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– Earlier in the week, the REDBLACKS added some depth to the back end of their defence. The team announced Tuesday that they had brought back defensive back Brandin Dandridge, who was a member of the REDBLACKS during the 2019 and 2021 seasons (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– After being acquired in a trade late last week, the newest memebrs of the Alouettes in defensive lineman Thomas Costigan and defensive back Nafees Lyon told team media that they are both excited to join Montreal and excited to make plays with their new team (MontrealAlouettes.com).

– If you are in the Montreal area, MontrealAlouettes.com’s Joey Alfiari has five reasons why attending the Montreal’s Friday evening meeting with the BC Lions should be at the top of your list of plans (MontrealAlouettes.com).