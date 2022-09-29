Argos sign Canadian DB Jonathan Edouard and two more

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday that they have signed three players to their practice roaster, including Canadian defensive back Jonathan Edouard, American receiver Cyrus Holder, and American defensive lineman Jared Brinkman.

The team also announced the release of Canadian fullback Joe Carbone and American running back Adam Cofield.

As an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, Holder was signed by the by the Chicago Bears in May, but was released shortly thereafter. The receiver attended Duquesne University from 2020-2021 and he caught 60 passes for 1,120 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games. He was also named All-Conference in each of his two seasons with the Dukes.

Edouard played three years at Carleton University from 2018 until 2021 and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. The defensive back was named Second Team OUA All-Star in his first season with the Ravens.

Edouard was also a participant at the 2022 CFL Eastern Regional Combine, where he placed in the top five in a number of the testing drills.

Brinkman attended rookie minicamp with the New York Jets in 2022, but was eventually released. The offensive lineman played with the University of Northern Iowa from 2017 until 2021. Brinkman appeared in 55 games for the Panthers and tallied 209 tackles, 39.5 for loss, 18.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles, while being named Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year twice.