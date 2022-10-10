Stamps add two American OLs to practice roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added American offensive linemen Leon Johnson and Brandon Murphy to the practice roster.

It’s a return to the Stampeders’ organization for Johnson, who first signed with Calgary in 2019 and appeared in one game – a start at left tackle – during the 2021 season. Earlier this year, he was at the training camp of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Prior to coming to the CFL, Johnson signed with the NFL’s Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and attended the team’s training camp. Johnson then signed with the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football.

In college, Johnson played 45 games over four seasons at Temple. He made 10 starts at left tackle during his senior season and 14 games at right tackle as a junior.

In 2021, Murphy played for the Sea Lions in the Spring League and earlier this year he signed with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before turning pro, Murphy transferred to the University of Memphis and joined the Tigers’ football team as a defensive lineman after playing basketball for four seasons at Indiana State.