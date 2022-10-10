Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Stamps add two American OLs to practice roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added American offensive linemen Leon Johnson and Brandon Murphy to the practice roster.

It’s a return to the Stampeders’ organization for Johnson, who first signed with Calgary in 2019 and appeared in one game – a start at left tackle – during the 2021 season. Earlier this year, he was at the training camp of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

RELATED
» Stamps extend receiver Malik Henry through 2025
» Landry’s Thanksgiving Party: And the drumstick goes to…
» Playoff Scenarios: Alouettes look to clinch home playoff date

Prior to coming to the CFL, Johnson signed with the NFL’s Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and attended the team’s training camp. Johnson then signed with the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football.

In college, Johnson played 45 games over four seasons at Temple. He made 10 starts at left tackle during his senior season and 14 games at right tackle as a junior.

In 2021, Murphy played for the Sea Lions in the Spring League and earlier this year he signed with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before turning pro, Murphy transferred to the University of Memphis and joined the Tigers’ football team as a defensive lineman after playing basketball for four seasons at Indiana State.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!