Checking Down: News and notes from Week 20

TORONTO — With just two games remaining in the 2022 CFL regular season, there is still much to be decided with the post-season on the horizon. However, this weekend’s slate of action could provide some clarity to the CFL playoff picture as the storylines continue to build.

From Zach Collaros’ contract extension in Winnipeg to the S.J. Green’s retirement announcement in Montreal, Checking Down is back to keep CFL fans from coast-to-coast updated on everything to know ahead of Friday’s kickoff from Hamilton.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke continues to work his way back from injury, head coach Rick Campbell confirmed Rourke will not dress this week, but says the goal remains for him to suit up in Week 21 against Winnipeg (BCLions.com).

– CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie sits down with BCLions.com to talk about an exciting season so far in BC, a potential playoff game in Vancouver and continued importance of attracting young fans (BCLions.com).

– The most recent update of the CFL Playoff Scenarios outlines how the Lions can clinch second place in the West Division and host the Western Semi-Final (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Calgary Stampeders receiver Colton Hunchak was named the team’s 2022 recipient of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award. Established in 2013, the annual award recognizes a Stampeders player for his outstanding community service (Stampeders.com).

– With just two games remaining in the regular season, Stampeders running back Ka’Deem Carey leads the CFL with 1,013 rushing yards and leads the CFL All-Star fan voting at the running back position (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks announced that quarterback Taylor Cornelius is due to miss the team’s final game of the season after suffering a spleen injury in their Week 19 loss to the Toronto Argonauts (CFL.ca).

– Edmonton rookie running back Kevin Brown scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Week 19 contest. The first-year back spoke to local Edmonton radio about the moment (GoElks.com).

– As the Elks get set to play their final game of the 2022 season when they host the BC Lions at Commonwealth stadium, the Week 20 meeting will mark Edmonton’s Canadian Armed Forces and Fan Appreciation night, which includes a pre game fly over and fan festivities (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Week 20 battle with the Calgary Stampeders, head coach Craig Dickenson said his team knows where they stand and how important a win will be (Riderville.com).

– Saturday’s contest will be the final home game of the regular season for the Roughriders, the team will be celebrating Fan Appreciation night (Riderville.com).

– In partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation announced the release of the Game Changers Playbook. The Game Changers Playbook supports division priorities with the goal of empowering and equipping youth to look after their mental wellness (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Entering a Week 20 bye, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced that the team had agreed to terms on a three-year extension with quarterback Zach Collaros, keeping him as a member of the Bombers through to 2025 (CFL.ca).

– Following the announcement of the extension for Collaros, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson provides an introspective look at the career path of the reigning Most Outstanding Player (CFL.ca).

– Collaros took the time to address the news of his contract extension with BlueBombers.com, but did so in his own words by writing an article for the team’s site (BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Following their thrilling 35-32 Week 19 win, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats has two players named as the CFL Top Performers of the week as receiver Tim White and defensive back Richard Leonard were each named (CFL.ca).

– Ahead of their final home game of the regular season Hamilton defensive lineman Julian Howsare describes how special the Ticats fans are and the atmosphere they are able to create (Ticats.ca).

– Entering Week 20 the Ticats can secure a spot in the post-season, see how in the latest edition of the CFL Playoff Scenarios (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– In the latest update of the CFL playoff scenarios, with a win over Montreal in Week 20 the Toronto Argonauts can clinch first play in the East Division and host the Eastern Final on November 13 from BMO Field (CFL.ca).

– With his 5 Takeaways from Week 19, CFL.ca’s Don Landry describes why the Argos offence is like his first car (CFL.ca).

– With their spot in the 2022 CFL playoffs secure, tickets for the Argos playoff game are now on sale (Argonauts.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– With his 13 rushing touchdowns, Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Caleb Evans currently stands tied for second in single-season rushing scores in Ottawa football history, behind only Ron Stewart who has 15 in 1960 and is tied with both Art Green and Alvin Walker (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– The REDBLACKS have had a numerous players create electrifying moments all season long. With CFL All-Star voting in full swing, see which Ottawa players are eligible for CFL All-Star honours (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that receiver S.J. Green will officially retire as a member of the Alouettes organization. Green will be honoured in front of the Alouettes home crowd during their Week 20 matchup with the Toronto Argonauts from Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday (CFL.ca).

– Montreal Alouettes linebacker Adarius Pickett has been named among CFL Top performers for Week 19. Against the REDBLACKS he recorded 10 defensive tackles and also forced a fumble that he returned for a 16-yard touchdown (CFL.ca).

– MontrealAlouettes.com provides fans with five reason to attend to their final home game of the 2022 regular season, including a flyover, the tailgate party and the added bonus of the Als playing for first place in the East Division (MontrealAlouettes.com).